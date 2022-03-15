LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are recruiting officers from other metropolitan areas.
According to LMPD, the department's Recruitment and Selection Team will be recruiting and conducting testing in Atlanta from March 23 to 27. It's the first out-of-state testing opportunity hosted by LMPD.
LMPD Chief Erika Shields appears in a billboard in Atlanta on a poster that reads "Join us in Louisville, Laterals Welcome."
In a statement, Shields said Atlanta is one stop on recruiting trips. The billboard is only in Atlanta thus far, but LMPD expects to advertise in cities throughout the country.
Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields puts up a billboard in downtown Atlanta recruiting APD officers after she was forced out as the local chief. pic.twitter.com/2T9W3FdmHg— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 15, 2022
"I know that APD (Atlanta Police Department) is well-trained and very diverse," Shields said in a news release. "Just as I know LMPD has an enormous amount to offer prospective officers. I'm hopeful we can glean some sold hires from our recruitment trips."
Last year, LMPD was 200 officers short and struggled to get new recruits.
Shields, the former Atlanta police chief, was sworn in for the same position in Louisville in January 2021. She came to Louisville after resigning from the Atlanta police force in June 2020 after the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man whom police shot and killed during a struggle in a Wendy's parking lot.
The lateral class begins May 30, while a new police officer class starts June 20. Additional classes are planned for the fall.
