LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD officials on Thursday released more details in the accidental death of a longtime civilian tow truck driver on New Year's Eve.
Larry Kizer, 52, a longtime civilian tow truck operator, died Dec. 31 as he was trying to remove a Ford F-150 that had been abandoned on Interstate 64W, not far from the Cannons Lane exit.
During a news conference Thursday morning, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said Kizer "served this department with honor and distinction for 18 years with Louisville Metro."
Conrad went on to say civilian employees like Kizer can often be taken for granted, "but without their help there’s no way we could do the job we do....
"Larry gave his life serving this community, and I hope that you will join me in continuing to pray for his family and his friends," Conrad said. "I also hope each of us will try to show more gratitude to the public servants of this city."
LMPD Maj. Jamie Schwab with LMPD's Special Investigations Unit, said Kizer was sent to tow the pickup truck, located just west of Cannons Lane, at 8:44 a.m. He said the vehicle was initially tagged for tow on Christmas Eve, but was not a priority.
According to Schwab, a passerby traveling east on I-64 called 911 to report an unoccupied LMPD tow truck moving in reverse in the westbound lanes. Another passerby on I-64W observed the tow truck sticking out into the driving lane. That driver pulled over to render aid. He also called 911 and called for help on the radio in Kizer's tow truck, Schwab said.
Other LMPD units arrived on the scene, and secured Kizer's truck by entering the cab and ensuring it was no longer moving. EMS personnel at the scene advised that Kizer had died from his injuries.
According to the preliminary investigation, after hooking up the F-150, it appears Kizer crawled under it to disengage the transmission. That's when "the truck began to row backwards, trapping him under the rear axles, which is how we found him," Schwab said.
According to the coroner's office, Kizer died from "mechanical asphyxia."
An independent third party is investigating to determine whether or not there were any mechanical defects on the 2015 wrecker Kizer was operating.
Meanwhile, Kizer's family is working with members of the city's peer support team to make funeral arrangements. Details will be shared as soon as they become available.
In 2015, Kizer received a commendation from Chief Conrad for his service for consistently surpassing "your co-workers in productivity." He was also nominated for Civilian of the Year.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.