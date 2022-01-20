LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville are trying to identify two people who allegedly murdered a 17-year-old girl who helped them in a home invasion.
Louisville Metro Police released a surveillance video Thursday stemming from a 2020 cold case. It shows the three suspects near a wheelchair ramp behind a home on Grand Avenue near 32nd Street in the city's Parkland neighborhood.
In a release, LMPD said the three committed a home invasion early on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Investigators believe two males in the video murdered the teen, who is seen in a green shirt.
The body of 17-year-old Makenna Robinson was found in an alley off Grand Avenue the same day. She died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police want help identifying the males, who were both wearing face coverings. One was wearing a white t-shirt, and the other was wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or to give information at the online portal.
