LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a reported double shooting near Taylor Boulevard in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
MetroSafe told WDRB the shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Two victims were reported, but their conditions are unknown and it is unclear whether or not the victims are at the same scene.
Very large crime scene on Parthenia Ave. south of the Watterson Expressway in the Hazelwood neighborhood. So far, we hear two have been shot. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/o8GIpsq2z2— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) April 7, 2019
So many people are visibly shaken or in tears as they try to figure out what happened, who was shot, and if any victims are family members or friends. One person who lives nearby reports hearing ~9 gunshots. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/oh0ff9oEwO— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) April 7, 2019
WDRB has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
