LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a reported double shooting near Taylor Boulevard in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

MetroSafe told WDRB the shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Two victims were reported, but their conditions are unknown and it is unclear whether or not the victims are at the same scene.

WDRB has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

