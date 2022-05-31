LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dangerous car thieves are on the move across Louisville.
Since Friday, there have been several carjackings across Louisville, and police said the suspects were armed and dangerous.
"When I got out of my car, he just ran straight to me and pulled out his gun and asked for my car keys," said Ida Bittaye, a carjacking victim.
On Saturday, Bittaye was carjacked on her way to a friend's house. It happened in the 5300 block of Hames Trace. That's in southeast Louisville near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
"I was really shaken up," she said.
The suspect took her car, cellphone, and purse. She feared he would take her life.
"Yeah, that was what I was afraid of," Bittaye said. "Like the car and the money is nothing to me, but my life was worth more than that."
The suspect left the scene in Bittaye's 2015 Red Ford Focus and she went for help.
"I just ran to my friend's house and used her phone and called the police and then they came," said Bittaye.
Another woman was carjacked in the same apartment complex on Friday.
"I just heard someone screaming hysterically in the hallway and beating on every door," said Allen Grady.
Grady, one of her neighbors, helped the victim, and called 911 after she knocked on his door.
"She explained the whole situation," said Grady. "Two guys had robbed her when she was walking to her car and mailbox at gunpoint, took her car, purse, her phone, keys."
Since Friday, Louisville Metro Police have responded to several carjackings.
At least four of them were in the same area, including Friday at 5304 Hames Trace, Saturday at 5308 Hames Trace, Monday at 5805 Lisa Court, and Tuesday morning at 7105 Fegenbush Lane.
On Tuesday morning, police responded to another carjacking on South 2nd Street.
"I don't know what's going on in the neighborhood," said Grady. "I don't know if they are young or whatever or just joyriding but with guns and everything involved, it's just life-threatening, it's dangerous."
That's why despite being carjacked, Ida Bittaye considers herself lucky to be alive.
"That was my main concern," said Bittaye. "Getting shot for no reason. I'm an immigrant. We came to this country for a better life. And coming here and going through this horrible experience was crazy."
Police have recovered Bittaye's cellphone and car, but the car has not been returned yet and she doesn't know if there's any damage.
"They are trying to get some fingerprints maybe," said Bittaye. "I'm always on the lookout."
Bittaye said she was aware of her surroundings when her car was stolen.
"I even stayed in my car when I saw him passing by until he passed and I got out of my car and it still happened to me," she said.
Several months ago, it also happened to Grady while he was trying to warm up his car.
"Push start, and I keep the keys on me," said Grady.
Luckily, the thieves didn't get very far in Grady's car because he had the car keys with him.
Grady talked to police on Tuesday morning and said his neighbor's car has also been recovered.
"It was behind the Circle K over by Stony Brook," said Grady.
The carjackings and thefts have been an ongoing problem across Kentuckiana.
Louisville Metro Police also shared these tips to stay safe:
- Park in busy, well-lit areas
- Always be aware and limit distractions such as cell phone use, make eye contact
- If someone is approaching your vehicle, drive away
- Be a good witness (get detail of clothing and physical descriptors) and call 911 as soon as it is safe to do so
- Property is replaceable
- Remove all firearms, purses, wallets, and keys from vehicles when parked for an extended period of time or overnight
- Lock your vehicle, even when you are pumping gas
Police said following these simple steps could prevent you from being a victim of such incidents.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.