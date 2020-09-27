LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car was set on fire Saturday night at South Fourth and West Breckinridge Street, hours after protesters seeking refuge from the city's curfew gathered at a Unitarian church less than a block away.
Louisville Metro Police reported the fire at 11:50 p.m. Saturday on Twitter. The person narrating the department's Facebook livestream said fireworks went off inside the vehicle. A WDRB News reporter at the scene heard loud bangs coming from the car while it was on fire. A Louisville Fire Department crew extinguished the blaze.
An eyewitness to the fire told a WDRB News reporter that a group of about 10 to 15 people were responsible for starting it. A WDRB News reporter at the scene saw police detain three people as lines of officers were blocking off the area around the burning vehicle.
LMPD arrested 28 people "throughout the evening," according to a statement from LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. Hours before the fire started, Washington said police had made just six arrests that he said were "mostly curfew related."
Police, fire officials, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are working to identify who started the fire, according to a tweet from the FBI's field office in Louisville. WDRB News reporters at the scene observed damage to windows at Presentation Academy and Spalding University as well as graffiti on buildings in the area.
Hundreds of protesters who marched through downtown Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor gathered at First Unitarian Church, located at South Fourth and York streets, as clocks struck 9 p.m. and the city's curfew went into effect. Church leaders have allowed protesters to take shelter from the curfew, which runs until 6:30 a.m., on church property.
As police responded to the fire, leaders of the church informed protesters that they would be locking the doors to the church. Some demonstrators remained outside the church while police and church leaders discussed how to handle the situation further.
Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Jud Hendrix, the executive director of Interfaith Paths to Peace, told WDRB News' Chad Mills that about 100 people remained inside the church.
"We're talking with the police officers about saying, 'Can these people go home and not get arrested?'" Hendrix told Mills. "Rightfully so, the police officers are concerned about people that may have had a — done some violent crime, and they're concerned about whether or not they're going to be able to identify those people as they leave."
The fire near First Unitarian Church came hours after hundreds of protesters gathered at Jefferson Square Park to protest a grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case. A large group of demonstrators peacefully marched through downtown Louisville without confrontation with LMPD before returning to Jefferson Square Park.
As curfew neared, a woman at Jefferson Square Park used a bullhorn to address a crowd of hundreds gathered. The woman told the crowd that she and others had no intentions of leaving the park and planned to create a perimeter around the area when police arrived to enforce curfew.
"When that happens, do not retreat," one protest leader said.
As the clock inched closer to 9 p.m., however, protesters began to empty the square, choosing instead to seek shelter from curfew at First Unitarian.
Once most of the demonstrators had assembled in the First Unitarian parking lot, some expressed frustrations with the group not choosing to stand its ground at Jefferson Square Park, which for 122 consecutive days has been the epicenter of protests ignited by Taylor's death. Some voiced desires to continue marching despite curfew, but the majority of the group remained in the church's parking lot and tried to convince everyone to remain united.
Some protesters chose to leave the church.
