LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than a decade of fighting fires, a retired Chicago firefighter is fighting for his life in Louisville.
Ernest Ray's job was his passion. He had several close calls, and after a decorated career, he retired in the late 1990s.
But his latest mission brought him to Jewish Hospital earlier this year. This time, Ray is facing a different kind of challenge.
He was told he needed a transplant, but he never got it.
"Once dialysis runs out, there's basically nothing they can do, and then I'll be put in hospice," Ray said.
So as he fights for his life, most of Ray's family and friends are hundreds of miles away.
"I was here 41 days before I got my first visitor," he said. "I received an email, a few days ago, that said Mr. Ray was a retired firefighter out of Chicago," Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Allan Wolf said.
After a transport nurse and LMPD officer shared Ray's story via email, things changed.
"Never met this gentleman before, but we do deeply care about him," Wolf said.
In the last few weeks, LMPD officers, firefighters and EMTs have visited and spent quality time with Ray.
"As soon as I walked in, Mr. Ray just told me to 'have a seat,' and we jumped right into conversation," Wolf said. "He is a very, very interesting gentleman, and he's got an awesome story behind him, and I hate we had to meet under these circumstances."
Ray said his new friends are making a difference.
"When it first happened, it just brought tears to my eyes, because I wasn't expecting police to show up like that," Ray said. "I feel great, and it's only because of the attention, the love that the police department is showing me."
It is unlikely the attention will change his diagnoses.
"When it happens, it happens," Ray said. "We all have to leave this place."
But the visits have changed his mood and attitude.
"I feel loved," he said. "I feel wanted, needed, and I feel grateful."
