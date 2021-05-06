LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is responding to questions about barricades that were placed in west Louisville on Thurby and Oaks days.
The barricades were put up around a strip mall near the intersection of South 26th Street and West Broadway.
The nearby Kroger had to close early, and other stores lost business.
LMPD says the businesses were notified about the barricades, but surrounding residents were not. Police say the barricades were put in place to limit traffic because police have had past issues with congestion and violence at Derby time.
The barricades were removed on Derby Day, according to police, who say the area was extremely busy. Police responded to a serious car crash and a shooting in that area on Derby night.
