LMPD responds to shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning near downtown. According to a neighbor, the victim is a child.
According to metrosafe, officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Main Street.
A neighbor told WDRB News the victim is a 4-year-old boy, and the child was taken via ambulance.
Shortly after the shooting, a WDRB News photographer was at Norton Children's Hospital when an ambulance, escorted by police, arrived.
The victim's condition is unclear.
This story will be updated.
