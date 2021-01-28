LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A city consultant will present the findings from a sweeping review of the Louisville Metro Police Department at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Mayor Greg Fischer ordered the top-to-bottom evaluation last summer after he fired former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, saying the work would include community input and result in recommended actions.
The report is set to be released a week after Conrad’s permanent replacement, Erika Shields, was sworn in as chief. In an interview with WDRB News last month, Fischer said the new chief would be “guided by a list of reforms and recommendations” from the consultant’s work.
Consultant Hillard Heintze was tasked with a review that included looking at motor vehicle stops; de-escalation tactics; executing warrants; policies that might contribute to possible racial profiling and bias; training policies; and community engagement.
Grassroots calls for changes to LMPD grew last year after the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor and the death of David McAtee, who was shot and killed by the Kentucky National Guard during a joint operation with LMPD during racial justice protests.
Fischer previously has cited policing changes that include a ban on no-knock warrants, and the creation of a civilian review board and inspector general’s office.
