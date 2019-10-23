LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville Metro Police officers made a special delivery Wednesday afternoon.
About 28 members of LMPD's Ninth Mobile Division made a trip to the Center for Women and Families in honor of a fallen brother and hero.
In honor of Officer Nick Rodman, who was killed in the line of duty in March 2017, the officers teamed up with Kentucky Harvest and the Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation to donate 4,000 pounds of food to the Center for Women and Families.
"This is just kind of like another extra piece, something that's being done in honoring Nick and everything that's kind of happened to our family," said Ashley Rodman, Nick Rodman's widow and the president and executive director of the Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation. "When we first started the nonprofit, the center was high up on our list."
Ashley Rodman said the annual donation honors her husband's life and legacy.
"Shortly after Nick was killed, I had several victims of domestic violence to reach out to me and tell me how Nick had helped them in certain situations," she said.
Nick Rodman was killed more than two years ago, but his generosity and passion for helping victims of domestic violence continue.
"Everything that we do is 100% free, so we don't get any revenue," said Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, president and chief empowerment officer for the Center for Women and families. "So donations are essential."
Wessels-Martin said the donation is not only appreciated, but it's needed.
"We shelter close to 80 people every day," she said. "We serve other people as well, so this continues to provide those healthy meals for them."
Ashley Rodman said Wednesday's donation is just the beginning and hopes you'll help finish the mission.
"We're collecting items that are on the Center for Women and Families wish list: so diapers, wipes, school supplies, cleaning supplies, band aids, medications," she said.
The Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation will be collecting items through the end of the month. You can drop off donations at any Metro Police division.
