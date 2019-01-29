LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sharpshooters were taking aim inside the old Cardinal Stadium Tuesday morning, before it is torn down.
Louisville Metro Police Department's SWAT team used the facility for training on Tuesday. Lt. Paul Humphrey said, "Today is public venue training, sniper over-watch training. It's designed for our snipers to get a first person perspective of where they would deploy during special events."
The department's Special Weapons and Tactics team practiced venue safety and security inside the empty stadium. While the team trains weekly, this was the first time it conducted a training inside an actual venue.
Six snipers filled the stadium's press box and shot at targets up to 160 yards away. They practiced precision shooting, which includes many factors like wind and air density.
Lt. Humphrey said the team handles security for many events around Louisville, and this was an opportunity for them to see what it would be like to handle a situation from inside a stadium. "We do a lot of special event security for events that happen around the city, you may not see us out there, but we are usually out there. And so to get this type of training, this type of perspective for these guys, is a really unique opportunity."
When the stadium is gone, LMPD's SWAT team hopes to continue this type of training at other venues.
