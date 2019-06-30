LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a death investigation is underway after two bodies were found early Sunday morning.
Police say it's believed a man and a woman were both hit by ATVs while walking along the flood wall near Lower River and Watson Roads.
Officers went to the area Sunday just after 12 a.m.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Police say officials have spoken with all involved parties.
It's not known yet if anyone will face charges in connection with the incident.
