LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — To address social media posts circulating during the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Louisville Metro Police Department said it has not received any reports of people being held up at gunpoint in grocery store parking lots.
"Several posts are circulating about individuals being robbed at gunpoint in grocery store parking lots," the department said in a Facebook post Sunday. "LMPD has not received any such reports. We are patrolling these areas vigilantly and ask if there is immediate danger or you are a victim of crime call 911!"
To protect officers and the public from spreading COVID-19, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad announced that the department would no longer be responding to several emergency situations, including — but not limited to:
- Some burglaries
- Medical alarms, unless there is a known safety issue
- Non-injury accidents
- Hit-and-run accidents
- Disorderly persons
- Intoxicated persons
- Reckless drivers
- Loitering
In many non-violent incidents, Conrad said the department will take reports over the phone. LMPD officers are also no longer allowed to request vacation time.
