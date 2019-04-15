LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman accused of selling fake Kentucky Derby tickets.
Cleotia Evans, 32, was arrested on Saturday on Crittenden Drive.
According to a police report, detectives were contacted by Churchill Downs security about someone selling four fake tickets for this year's Kentucky Derby on Craigslist for $2,000, which a victim had previously bought.
Police then set up an uncover operation by phone.
Officials say Evans agreed to sell a detective four tickets for $2,000. Police say the tickets were to be delivered by a woman going by the name of "Stacy" in a dark van at an agreed-upon location of a Burger King restaurant on Crittenden Drive.
According to police, when officers arrived at the Burger King, Evans was already there and introduced herself as Stacy. Evans then pulled out four tickets and a detective pulled out $2,000 and the two made the exchange.
Evans was then arrested. Police say she also had marijuana in her possession.
Evans is charged with theft by deception, marijuana possession and ticket scalping.
