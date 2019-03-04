LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say broke into a home and fought with two people inside.
Eric Worth, 41, was arrested on Sunday. According to an arrest report, Worth broke into a home in the 1200 block of Forest Drive, near Preston Highway.
Police say Worth broke into the home by entering through a front window. Once he was inside the home, officials say he was encountered by a resident he wasn't aware was there.
Worth and the resident got into a fight, and the home's owner then arrived and also became involved, according to police. Worth then ran out the home's front door. Police found him nearby about 15 minutes later.
Authorities say Worth gave officer's the false name of "Danny," even though they knew who he was.
Worth is charged with first degree burglary and giving officers a false name.
