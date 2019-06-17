LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say there have been no arrests yet in a wave of violence that left 13 people shot -- two fatally -- over the weekend.
In a Monday afternoon news conference, Lt. Emily McKinley, head of LMPD's Homicide Unit, urged the public to come forward with any information they might have about the incidents.
"I think there is a healthy amount of fear in speaking with the police and speaking on these violent crimes," she acknowledged. "But I think it is our responsibility as human beings to speak up for each other."
McKinley said 13 people were shot in seven different incidents over the weekend. Of that number, two have died. She said none of the seven incidents appeared to be connected, but added that, "we are exploring several leads. We have not ruled anything out."
Those incidents include the following:
At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police say a shooting victim -- a man in his 20s -- was found lying on the sidewalk on Cecil Avenue, near South 42nd Street. He was taken to University Hospital where he died.
At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a juvenile was found shot at the intersection of South 38th Street and Greenwood Avenue, but investigators do not believe the shooting happened at that location.
At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officials say one person was killed and seven others were hurt in a shooting near a liquor store at Dixie Highway and Ormsby Avenue.
Another shooting took place around the same time on Georgetown Place near Berry Boulevard.
In another incident, a shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at The Bellamy Apartments near the University of Louisville.
McKinley said each appears to be an "isolated incident" involving ongoing disputes that turned violent. She admitted that it proved to be a "busy weekend" for homicide detectives, but said the department was coping by shifting schedules when needed.
"I've been in Homicide for going on about nine years...and every year we'll see some sort of wave," she said. "This is not uncommon, and we usually -- we'll get through it. We just have to speak up for each other and do the right thing.
