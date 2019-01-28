LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for an escaped inmate turned up a stash of guns at a Louisville home.
Frankie Higdon was arrested in Louisville on Jan. 21 after he escaped from the Keaton Correctional Facility in Paducah on Jan. 19.
Louisville Metro Police posted on social media that they were looking for Higdon after they received a tip about a home he had been staying at near Preston Highway and East Indian Trail. Officers went to check it out and found a stash of at least 14 guns, including handguns and rifles. SWAT helped arrest the homeowner, who is also a convicted felon.
Police say Higdon was arrested a half-mile from the house the next day. No specifics were released about where he was taken into custody. The Louisville native had been serving time for burglary, tampering with physical evidence and fleeing and evading police.
