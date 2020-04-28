LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking people to make sure they lock their cars.
The agency said some Louisville areas are seeing more thefts from cars and even car thefts, especially in LMPD's 6th Division, which includes neighborhoods such as Audubon, Newburg, Polar Level and Schnitzelburg.
LMPD said most of the break-ins last week involved cars that were left unlocked. In some cases, the perpetrators stole guns.
The agency said it has made a few arrests, but the suspects' brief detention "cannot be considered an effective deterrent or means of public protection." Instead, LMPD stressed the importance of keeping vehicles locked.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.