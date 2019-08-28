LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two people authorities say robbed a man and stole $100,000 worth of property, including business records.
Christopher Matlock, 30, and Carolyn Peyton, 42, were arrested on Tuesday in Tennessee.
According to arrest warrants, on Nov. 12, 2018, Matlock and Peyton allegedly stole property from a victim, with whom the pair had met about a sale of ginseng roots.
Police say when the victim arrived, two unidentified male co-defendents began hitting the victim "about the head and body with their hands and a pry hand tool."
The victim was knocked to the ground, and the two male co-defendants took the victim's car and left the scene, according to police. Officials say inside the victim's car were cash, an iPhone and important business paperwork.
According to authorities, Peyton left the scene of the robbery on foot leaving behind the vehicle the suspects had arrived in.
The victim suffered "severe facial contusions, swelling to his face and head, and black eyes." He was taken to Norton Brownsboro Hospital for treatment.
The value of the items stolen from the victim was over $100,000.
Matlock and Peyton are each charged with robbery and complicity to commit robbery.
