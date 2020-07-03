LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman who was shot and killed Thursday evening in Louisville was pregnant, and the unborn baby died, too.
The woman, who was one of two people shot 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road, died after being taken to University Hospital.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Friday that investigators are now treating the case as a double homicide.
A man also shot at the scene is expected to survive.
