LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD officers searched Seneca High School early Wednesday after a bomb threat and a report of someone with a gun.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, officers began searching the school on Goldsmith Lane after reports of a bomb in the building. An LMPD officer said there was also a report of someone armed with a gun on the property.
Police say they are following protocol as they conduct the search.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
