LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in the Saint Joseph neighborhood.
Ra'Janae Kannamore-Carter was last seen on July 12 at 10 p.m. Police said she takes life-saving medication daily and could be in need of medical treatment.
She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches, 240 pounds with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair. A description of what she was last wearing was not provided.
Anyone who knows of Carters' whereabouts is asked to contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD.
