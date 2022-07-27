LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old is missing and endangered, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Anthony Rogalsky was last seen on Saturday when he left his home near the 2800 block of Klondike Lane, police said. That's not far from Hikes Lane.
Police said he hasn't been heard from for several days, and family believes he could need medical attention.
Rogalsky is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 574-LMPD (5673).
