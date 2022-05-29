Richard Lynch III.png

Richard Lynch III

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 21-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday. 

Richard Lynch III, who goes by Richie, was last seen near Claudia Drive and Dee Road around 4 p.m. on Thursday. That's not far from Preston Highway.

Police say at that time, he was wearing a red and white striped shirt, with black jean shorts and red Timberland boots. 

Lynch is described as 5 feet, 10 inches, 230 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He is in need of his medication, according to police. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 574-LMPD. 

