LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a 43-year-old Louisville woman.
According to an LMPD spokesman, Nichole Bolton was last seen on Oct. 11 at Norton Hospital at 200 East Chestnut Street, around 10 p.m. Police say she has "diminished mental capacity" and there "is an extreme concern for her safety."
Bolton is 5'6" and weighs approximately 180 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing a grey shirt, Capri jeans, and brown shoes.
If you see her, please call the LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
