LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing, endangered man.
Police said that 30-year-old Jorge Martinez called his family and told them he was "lost and confused" in downtown Louisville. He has been missing since Tuesday.
He requires medication that he does not have, according to police.
Martinez could be driving a blue 2003 Honda Odyssey with the license plate DSW8640.
He is described as a 5-foot-6-inch, 160-pound Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 574-LMPD.
