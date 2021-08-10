LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing man believed to be endangered.
Dustin Frost, 25, was last heard from on Tuesday at 6 a.m. in the 7100 block of Nathan Hale Way, off Dixie Highway and Watson Lane in southwest Louisville.
He was last seen driving a white 2010 Hyundai Veracruz with the Kentucky license plate number 029 YVM.
Hale is a 6-foot white man with blue eyes and brown hair.
Police believe he could possibly be in the Hardin County area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LMPD at (502) 574-5673.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.