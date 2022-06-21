Louisville missing 3-year-old 6-21-22.png

LMPD is searching for the family of this young girl, who was found alone on Tuesday morning near the Okolona neighborhood. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help locating the family of a young girl who was found alone near the Okolona neighborhood on Tuesday morning. 

Seventh Division officers found the little girl, who police believe is 3 years old, near Bost Lane and Foreman Lane around 10:30 a.m. That's not far from Blue Lick Road. 

In a tweet, police said they were unable to locate her family through a neighborhood canvas. 

Anyone with information on who the little girl is or who her family is asked to call 574-7111. 

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags