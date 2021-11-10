LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is searching for a "serial" robber accused of crimes across the city.
On about 15 different occasions, the man pictured above is suspected of robbing people at ATMs all across Louisville, LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said.
We are looking to ID this guy suspected of approximately 15 ATM robberies and thefts all over #Louisville. Anyone with any information please call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or fill out an anonymous tip online: https://t.co/nX14dPQARd .#LMPD #ATM #CaughtOnCamera pic.twitter.com/lPrF6tTC5B— LMPD (@LMPD) November 10, 2021
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or leave an anonymous online tip here.
