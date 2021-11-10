LMPD Robbery Suspect

The man pictured above is suspected of robbing about 15 ATMs all across Louisville, LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is searching for a "serial" robber accused of crimes across the city.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or leave an anonymous online tip here.

