LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is looking for the person responsible for a series of thefts from a home improvement store.
LMPD said Friday the man has been hitting several Lowe's stores in Louisville, taking high-end generators and other items.
Police believe the suspect drives off in a dark-colored KIA with Kentucky temporary tag B771850.
If you know who he is or have any other information about him, call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.