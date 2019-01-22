LMPD searching for man wanted for at least 7 bank robberies in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is searching for a man wanted in at least seven bank robberies around the area.
The suspect is wanted on two robberies Tuesday, one at Stock Yards Bank on Poplar Level Road and another at First Financial Bank on Frankfort Avenue, according to a department news release. He's also wanted on robbing the same First Financial Bank location in November 2018. In all, he's wanted for at least seven bank robberies around the metro area since August 2018.
The suspect is described as a bald man in his 30s or 40s with a medium-dark complexion. He's estimated to be between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall and between 170 and 190 pounds.
If you have any information in his whereabouts, you're asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.
