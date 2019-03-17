LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teenager is missing and police need your help to find him.
LMPD says 17-year-old Paul David Dendekker went missing on Sunday from Keswick Boulevard in Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood.
They say he is depressed and that he recently threatened to harm himself.
Dendekker may be driving a 2001 four-door Volvo S40 with the license plate 482-NPJ.
He is six-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
If you see him or have any information, you're asked to call police at 574-LMPD (5673).
