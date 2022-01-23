LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who last seen near Middletown on Sunday.
An Operation Return Home alert said Carter Duncan is most likely wearing a winter coat that could be bright blue or black, depending on which is turned out.
He was last seen on Oak Branch Road, which is in the Lake Forest neighborhood, on Sunday.
Anyone with information about Duncan's whereabouts is asked to contact LMPD immediately at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
