LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Louisville teenager believed to be in danger.
Police said 14-year-old Joseph Spaulding was last seen at home Monday. His family told authorities he left home and hadn't made contact with them since and "fear he is a danger to himself."
Spaulding is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was last seen in the 2100 block of Winston Avenue, which is off Bardstown Road near the Watterson Expressway.
Anyone with information about where Spaulding might be or if you see him, you're asked to call LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673).
