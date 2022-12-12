LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for an endangered missing 17-year-old boy.
Joseph Abbott was last seen in the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday. Abbott is 5-foot-11, and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Abbott suffers from medical conditions that require medication, according to LMPD. Police said he hasn't been seen since 3:15 p.m.
Abbott was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-5673.
