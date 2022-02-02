LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help to find a 57-year-old man who has been missing since Jan. 24.
Mark Isaacs was last seen on Winding Spring Circle, near Ballardsville Road. According to family members, Isaacs is diabetic and doesn't have his medication.
He's 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
If you see him or have any information about where he might be, call LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673).
