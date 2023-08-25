LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking the public's help in locating a missing person.
LMPD released a "Golden Alert" for 61-years-old Timothy Glenn, who was last seen in the 4000 block of Lentz Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Glenn is a Black man, five-feet eight-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a brown button-down shirt with blue jeans. According to police, Glenn suffers from a traumatic brain injury, and needs medication for other health issues. He is thought to be headed toward South 29th Street.
If you see him or know where he is, call 911 or LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
