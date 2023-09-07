LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help to find a 79-year-old woman who could be in danger.
Carolyn Davenport was last seen walking in the 2000 block of Newburg Road around 10:30 Wednesday night, according to a news release. Police believe she could be in the area of Bardstown Road near I-264.
Davenport, a white woman, is 5'2" and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair. When last seen she was wearing a gray baseball cap, tan t-shirt and snakeskin cowboy boots.
Davenport's family told police she may be lost and disoriented and they're worried about her mental health and safety.
If you see Davenport or think you know where she may be, you're asked to call 502-574-LMPD (574-5673).
