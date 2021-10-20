LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old woman.
Nancy Jones was last seen in the 1000 block of Clayborne Road, which is not far from New Cut Road, on Wednesday.
Jones is described as 5 feet, 2 inches, 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Police believe she is driving a maroon Chevrolet Malibu with a Kentucky license plate of 690 YYD.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call Louisville Metro Police immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.