Nancy Jones (Courtesy of the Louisville Metro Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old woman. 

Nancy Jones was last seen in the 1000 block of Clayborne Road, which is not far from New Cut Road, on Wednesday. 

Jones is described as 5 feet, 2 inches, 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police believe she is driving a maroon Chevrolet Malibu with a Kentucky license plate of 690 YYD. 

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call Louisville Metro Police immediately at 574-LMPD (5673). 

