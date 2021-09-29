LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for almost two weeks.
Secret Grisson, 15, is believed to be endangered. She was last seen on Sept. 16 near the Highview neighborhood, in the 1600 block of Vandre Avenue. That's not far from Smyrna Parkway and Outer Loop.
We need help to find a #Missing individual. We have issued a "Operation Return Home" Please call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) if you have any information. #LMPD #Louisville #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/LyCPOVEqv4— LMPD (@LMPD) September 29, 2021
Her family told police she has a medical issue and they are concerned for her safety.
Grissom is described as 5-feet tall, 285 pounds with brown eyes and purple hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD.
