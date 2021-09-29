Secret Grissom.jpg

Secret Grissom (Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Secret Grisson, 15, is believed to be endangered.  She was last seen on Sept. 16 near the Highview neighborhood, in the 1600 block of Vandre Avenue. That's not far from Smyrna Parkway and Outer Loop.

Her family told police she has a medical issue and they are concerned for her safety.

Grissom is described as 5-feet tall, 285 pounds with brown eyes and purple hair. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD. 

