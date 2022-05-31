LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help in locating a missing teenager last seen in the Highview neighborhood.
Police said Jashawn Kotey, 18, was last seen six days ago in the 8000 block of Apple Valley Drive, which is off the Outer Loop.
He's 5-foot-9-inches and weighs 230 pounds. Kotey was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve T-shirt, black jeans, Nike socks and slides.
If you have any information, call LMPD at 502-574-5673.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.