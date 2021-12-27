LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a stolen cruiser with police equipment inside.
LMPD says the marked car was taken from the First Division parking lot on North 29th Street in the Portland neighborhood on Monday.
WDRB News has learned it is a marked silver Ford Explorer with unit number 7755.
LMPD hasn't shared when or how the vehicle was stolen or whether the officers' service weapons were inside.
The department is still investigating.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online.
