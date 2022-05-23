LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for suspects after a woman was found stabbed to death early Monday.
Officers with LMPD's 6th Division responded to a call of a person down in the 2900 block of Brinkey Way around 6:30 a.m., according to a news release. That's between Hikes and Klondike lanes, near the Briarbridge apartment complex.
When officers arrived, they located the victim with a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A WDRB photographer at the scene saw LMPD vehicles in the parking lot.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating but there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the online crime tip portal by clicking here.
