LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a teenager last seen in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Jeremiah Conn, 13, was reported missing on Monday. The teen was last seen around 5:30 p.m. near the 100 block of North 39th Street, which is near West Main Street.
He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
Conn is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673).
