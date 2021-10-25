Jeremiah Conn.png

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a teenager last seen in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Jeremiah Conn, 13, was reported missing on Monday. The teen was last seen around 5:30 p.m. near the 100 block of North 39th Street, which is near West Main Street.

He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Conn is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673). 

