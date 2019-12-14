LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB NEWS) -- Today members of LMPD's second division made sure some local kids have a Christmas they won't forget.
Officers teamed up with Santa to help give local kids a great Christmas. The division hosted its annual "Shop with a Cop" program at the Wal-Mart on Raggard Road.
About 37 kids were paired with officers to help pick out the perfect gifts. Aisle by aisle, the kids picked out presents to fill their carts. Officers planned to spend about $350 dollars on each child.
Detective Clinton Brake says the event helps officers connect with the community.
"It's fun," Brake said. "It gives us a chance to get out here and interact with the kids and the community in a more positive manner."
The event also shows the more personal side of police work.
"We're actually involved in the community and trying to make sure that we have positive interactions with the people that we serve," Brake said.
Those interactions help build trust, which is a key component of any successful relationship.
"It's crucial that we get out there and show, especially the younger generation, that we're about more than maybe what what they think of when they think of police," Brake said.
