LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Thieves increasingly are stealing parts from stranded cars on Interstate 265.
Louisville Metro Police Department said Randall Johnson and Christopher Gentry were caught this week stealing a catalytic converter from a broken-down car on the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Mechanic Edmund Woodard, owner of One Stop Shop, said removing the component is a lot easier to do than you might think.
Woodard displayed a hand-held saw the criminals might use.
“It's electric, really easy to carry around,” he said.
Woodard said that in the last few months, he has had two customers in his auto repair shop off Poplar Level Road because of stolen catalytic converters. One of the customers had left a car on the interstate waiting for a tow truck.
Woodard said it doesn’t take long for thieves to get under your car and take the part.
“And you got a catalytic converter in your hand that's worth anywhere from 50 to 150 bucks,” he said.
LMPD said it has seen a rise in catalytic converter thefts.
When Johnson and Gentry were arrested, police said the suspects admitted to stealing the part from another car at the Snyder and I-65.
Catalytic converters reduce pollution and contain valuable platinum, which the thieves sell.
Replacing the part can cost up to $2,000, Woodard said.
And, he said, unfortunately there's really no real way to prevent the crime, though you can lower your risk by parking in a garage or in well-lit areas.
Johnson, 33, of Louisville, and Gentry, 37, address unknown, were arrested Tuesday on charges including theft. They were being held by Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
