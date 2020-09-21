LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has released surveillance images of a man they are calling a "person of interest" in the fatal shooting of a man in west Louisville over the weekend.
The images, which appear with this story, show the individual police wish to question in connection with the shooting, which took place at the corner of South 26th Street and West Broadway early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the scene near Kroger at about 1:15 a.m., where they found two shooting victims. One of them — a man identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 47-year-old Marvin McAtee — died at the scene. The other victim was hospitalized and is expected to survive. That person has not been identified.
According to Metro Councilman-elect Jecorey Arthur, Marvin McAtee is the nephew of David McAtee, who was shot and killed just a few feet away more than three months ago.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the person of interest shown in the surveillance images is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
