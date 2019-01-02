LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since 2015, Louisville Metro Police had a year in which it investigated fewer than 100 homicides in the city.
2018 saw a total of 80 criminal homicides, according to police crime statistics, a 25 percent decrease, year to year.
“Any homicide is terrible, and we'd like that number to be zero, but I don’t think that’ll ever happen,” said LMPD Lt. Emily McKinley, who heads the department’s homicide unit.
2016 was the most violent year on record in Louisville, as the department investigated 117 murders, the most the city have ever seen.
“Homicide is such an unpredictable occurrence,” McKinley said. “It's hard to say this is the reason why it dropped and this is the reason why it went up.”
2017 saw a slight improvement with 105 homicides that LMPD investigated, but it was still only the fifth time since 1970 the city saw more than 100 homicides.
The issue became a key issue in the 2018 mayoral campaign between Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat, and challenger Angela Leet, a Republican. One of Leet’s platforms against Fischer was the homicide and violent crime rate. Fischer won the election in convincing fashion.
“It's good to see a significant decline finally,” McKinley said. “It's good to give the community a break, as well as the officers and detectives working the cases.”
Since the record-setting year in 2016, more resources and people have been dedicated to investigate violent crime by LMPD. According to McKinley, the significant decrease allows detectives more time to work on previous cases.
“It gives them the chance to work on those cases from the couple of years before that they haven't solved yet but they needed a little more work,” she said.
So far, LMPD has made arrests in 42 of the 80 homicides in 2018, a clearance rate of about 53 percent. According to FBI statistics, the national average clearance rate is 59.4 percent.
“The 53 percent clearance rate is about on par for us,” McKinley said. “If you look over the past 10 years, anywhere from 50-60 percent is what we're going to clear.”
Still, 2018 was only the fourth time since 1990 Louisville police have investigated 80 homicides or more leading to the desire to keep the trend moving downward.
“Ninth Mobile (Division) has done a great job getting guns off the streets,” McKinley said. “Narcotics has done a great job getting some significant narcotics arrest, and all of those contribute to a number of our homicides.”
