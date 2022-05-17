LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police seized a drug stash that had the potential to kill over four million people.
The department said they combined efforts with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to seize the massive stash of drugs in a storage unit.
LMPD said 8.5 kilos of suspected fentanyl and 20,000-30,0000 pounds of "suspected pressed fentanyl pills" were found as part of a long-term investigation.
According to the DEA, one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.
The department did not say where the drugs were seized from in Louisville.
"While the investigation does remain ongoing, this serves as a reminder that the diligent work of officers saves lives every day," Louisville Metro Police said in the Facebook post.
